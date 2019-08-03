Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.16 N/A -2.74 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.64 beta indicates that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 78.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.2% respectively. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.