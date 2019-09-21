Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

We are contrasting Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.72 N/A -2.74 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 31.47 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta which is 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.5, while its potential upside is 58.71%. Competitively Synlogic Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential downside of -22.48%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.