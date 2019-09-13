Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Since Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.75 N/A -2.74 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 162.07 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 30.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.