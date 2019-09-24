Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.73 N/A -2.74 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 10.2 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$57.5 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.