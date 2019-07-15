Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.42 N/A -7.54 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 25.75 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.98 and its 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PolarityTE Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 51.99% at a $69.17 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.46% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.