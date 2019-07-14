Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|8.42
|N/A
|-7.54
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|5
|9.04
|N/A
|-1.44
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.1%
|-32.1%
Risk & Volatility
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.98 beta. Pfenex Inc. on the other hand, has 2.75 beta which makes it 175.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.99% and an $69.17 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.3%. 2.4% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|17.72%
|5.18%
|-10.13%
|19.79%
|6.46%
|Pfenex Inc.
|25.91%
|25.91%
|76.59%
|43.37%
|18.69%
|126.96%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
