Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.42 N/A -7.54 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 5 9.04 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.98 beta. Pfenex Inc. on the other hand, has 2.75 beta which makes it 175.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.99% and an $69.17 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.3%. 2.4% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.