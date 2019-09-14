Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.79 N/A -2.74 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility & Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.76% and an $50 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.