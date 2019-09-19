Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

We are comparing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.74 N/A -2.74 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.25 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.64 beta means Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $57.5, while its potential upside is 58.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 51.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.