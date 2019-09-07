Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

We are contrasting Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.93% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.