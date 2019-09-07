Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

We are contrasting Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.66
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|29.51
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Volatility and Risk
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.
Liquidity
3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 37.93% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $48.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
