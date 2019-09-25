Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.91 N/A -2.74 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.78 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 54.45% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $57.5. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 124.72% and its consensus target price is $3. Based on the results shown earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.