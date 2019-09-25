Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.91
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.78
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.64 shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.29 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 54.45% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $57.5. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 124.72% and its consensus target price is $3. Based on the results shown earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
