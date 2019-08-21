Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

We will be comparing the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.14 N/A -2.74 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 178.21 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Iterum Therapeutics plc which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.80% and an $69.17 consensus target price. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 161.94% and its consensus target price is $17. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.