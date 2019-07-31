Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.65 N/A -7.54 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.93 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.98 and its 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.32% and an $69.17 consensus target price. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 23.24% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.7%. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.