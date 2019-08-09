Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

This is a contrast between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|7.17
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.27% and an $69.17 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
