Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

This is a contrast between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.17 N/A -2.74 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.27% and an $69.17 average target price.

2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.