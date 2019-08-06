Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

This is a contrast between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.96 N/A -2.74 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 58.33 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 84.01%. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $31.8, with potential upside of 550.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.