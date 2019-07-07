Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Since Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.74 N/A -7.54 0.00 Galapagos NV 109 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 46.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $69.17. On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential upside is 0.93% and its average price target is $136.25. The data provided earlier shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.78%. Insiders owned 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.