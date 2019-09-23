Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.79 N/A -2.74 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$57.5 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.19%. Competitively the consensus price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 29.61% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.3%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.