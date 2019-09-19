Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.18 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 22.15%. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 949.72% and its average price target is $19. The data provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.