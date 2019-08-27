Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

This is a contrast between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.82 N/A -2.74 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 127.62 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.64 beta means Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 88.32% upside potential and an average target price of $69.17. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.6 consensus target price and a 29.72% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.8%. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.