Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Cyanotech Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, and a 37.93% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.6%. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.