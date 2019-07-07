Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.74 N/A -7.54 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.23 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.98 and it happens to be 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Codexis Inc. has a -0.3 beta which is 130.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Codexis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 46.45%. Competitively the average target price of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 27.76% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, 3.3% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.