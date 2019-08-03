Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|7.16
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
Liquidity
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 78.87%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.7%. Insiders held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.