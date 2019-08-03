Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.16 N/A -2.74 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 78.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.7%. Insiders held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.