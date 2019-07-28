Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.73 N/A -7.54 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.98 and it happens to be 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 65.60% at a $69.17 average price target. Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $66, with potential upside of 348.98%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.