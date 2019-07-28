Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|7.73
|N/A
|-7.54
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|31
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Volatility and Risk
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.98 and it happens to be 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.
Liquidity
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 65.60% at a $69.17 average price target. Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $66, with potential upside of 348.98%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|17.72%
|5.18%
|-10.13%
|19.79%
|6.46%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-27.51%
|-29.64%
|-36.66%
|-31.41%
|-43.91%
|-28.47%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
