Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.72 N/A -2.74 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 58.71% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $57.5. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 154.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.