Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.69 N/A -2.74 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.94 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.78% and an $69.17 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.5% respectively. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.