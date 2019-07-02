Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Reaches $46.54 After 3.00% Up Move; Healthstream Has 1.16 Sentiment

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.11% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 284,811 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.25B company. It was reported on Jul, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $47.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ESPR worth $37.59 million more.

Healthstream Inc (HSTM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 66 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 57 reduced and sold equity positions in Healthstream Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 22.95 million shares, down from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Healthstream Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 49 Increased: 48 New Position: 18.

Among 6 analysts covering Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Esperion had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) earned “Hold” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Esperion and Oberland Capital Announce $200 Million Funding Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Esperion lands $200 million funding deal ahead of expected US drug approval, launch – Crain’s Detroit Business” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esperion (ESPR) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2019: ESPR, AXSM, CANF, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.89 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -161.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.16% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 300 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 14,403 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 1.76 million shares. Rothschild And Asset Us accumulated 16,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 23,200 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 56,924 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Advisory Service Llc stated it has 500 shares. The Texas-based Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 392 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company holds 248,173 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% or 40 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has 7,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.76% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. for 911,028 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 71,402 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.04% invested in the company for 255,197 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,406 shares.

More notable recent HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nashville CEO gives $2M of his stock to employees – Nashville Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Two major local health care players partner on new innovation lab – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 60,648 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) has declined 4.11% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27 million for 92.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $388,500 activity.