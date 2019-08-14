Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Reaches $38.01 After 8.00% Up Move; Snow Capital Management LP Raised By $1.67 Million Its Target (TGT) Position

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 39.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 20,834 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 73,396 shares with $5.89M value, up from 52,562 last quarter. Target Corp now has $41.97B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 3.37 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 229,345 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.03B company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $41.05 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ESPR worth $82.64 million more.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 8.40% above currents $81.91 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. Credit Suisse maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $85 target.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon & Wal-Mart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Target Sell Its Customers Higher-End Jeans? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 61,285 shares to 477,577 valued at $25.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) stake by 26,367 shares and now owns 443,000 shares. Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Esperion had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Northland Capital maintained Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) rating on Friday, March 1. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $65 target.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esperion (ESPR) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ITW, ESPR, TEAM – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Esperion Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Esperion to Present at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion Provides Bempedoic Acid Franchise Development Program Updates; Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.