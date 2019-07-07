Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Contrasting side by side

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.74 N/A -7.54 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.98 and it happens to be 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 and has 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 46.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.