Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.59 N/A -7.54 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.08 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.71% and an $69.17 consensus price target. Meanwhile, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 587.66%. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. 2.4% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.