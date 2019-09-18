Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 207.99 N/A -2.48 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 22.15% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $45. Competitively the consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $77, which is potential 67.79% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.8%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

On 8 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.