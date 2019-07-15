Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparison side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.42 N/A -7.54 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.54 N/A -2.24 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.98. In other hand, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 51.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.6%. Insiders held 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.