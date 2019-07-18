Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.08 N/A -7.54 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4710.59 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.98 beta, while its volatility is 98.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 58.47%. Competitively TG Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 122.08%. The data provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.5%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, 0.5% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.