Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Contrasting side by side

Since Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.79
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|44.89
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
