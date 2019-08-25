Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Contrasting side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.64 beta means Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 87.61%. Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 158.06%. Based on the data given earlier, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.