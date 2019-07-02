Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparing side by side

Since Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.44 N/A -7.54 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.97 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.98 beta indicates that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 51.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.9%. 2.4% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.46% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.