Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Contrasting side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.25 N/A -2.74 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 49 116.85 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MyoKardia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 76.95% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $69.17. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 average price target and a 64.53% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.09% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.