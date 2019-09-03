Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.35 N/A -2.74 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $64, with potential upside of 83.75%. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 169.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.