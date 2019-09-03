Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|45
|6.35
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $64, with potential upside of 83.75%. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 169.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
