Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.72 N/A -2.74 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.64. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $57.5, while its potential upside is 58.71%. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 183.87% and its consensus target price is $22. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.