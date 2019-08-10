Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.93 N/A -2.74 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 13.42 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 83.43% at a $69.17 consensus target price. Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus target price of $25.33, with potential upside of 188.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.