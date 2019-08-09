Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.60% -35.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. N/A 46 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

With average target price of $69.17, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 82.99%. The potential upside of the competitors is 139.13%. The analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.