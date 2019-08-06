Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

Since Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.96 N/A -2.74 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.64 beta indicates that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 84.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.