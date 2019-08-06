Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

Since Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|6.96
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.64 beta indicates that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.72 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 84.01%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
