Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.97 N/A -2.74 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.03 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 84.26% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $69.17. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 185.71% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.9% respectively. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.