Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|6.97
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|18.03
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 84.26% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $69.17. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 185.71% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.9% respectively. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
