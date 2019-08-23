Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.25 N/A -2.74 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 78.43 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 76.95%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 consensus target price and a 470.92% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.