Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.80 N/A -7.54 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 40.36 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.98 shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc.’s 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. has 12.5 and 12.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 45.53%. Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.17 average target price and a 45.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.1% respectively. About 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.