Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.16 N/A -2.74 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.64 beta. In other hand, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 78.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.