Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.84
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Risk & Volatility
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta which is 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.15% and an $45 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
