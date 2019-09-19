Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta which is 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.15% and an $45 consensus target price.

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.