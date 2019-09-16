Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Contrasting side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.79
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|31
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
