Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Contrasting side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.79 N/A -2.74 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.