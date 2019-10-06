Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparing side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00 CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 61,186,717.47% -48.6% -35.7% CohBar Inc. 1,943,976,411.12% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 53.25% upside potential and an average price target of $57.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.5% of CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.