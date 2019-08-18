Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.13 N/A -2.74 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 1.88 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.17, and a 80.08% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.9%. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.