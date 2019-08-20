Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.06 N/A -2.74 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 89.55 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioPharmX Corporation on the other hand, has 0.07 beta which makes it 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 81.98% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $69.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.