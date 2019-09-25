Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.76 N/A -2.74 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

$57.5 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.88%. Competitively Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average price target of $78.17, with potential upside of 74.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.